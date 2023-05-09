GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Following the closure of the Regal Cinema location at the Mall at Greece Ridge, Wilmorite, the developer, announced Tuesday that an Apple Cinema will be taking its place. It is expected to be open by “mid-summer.”

This is the second to-be Apple Cinemas in our area. The Pittsford location is expected to be open soon.

The 60,265 square-foot venue will start renovations soon, according to Wilmorite, as they say, they just made the deal this month.

Wilmorite said in a statement:

“The Apple Cinema luxury experience is unique in that you can order pub-style food right from your seat including wings, burgers, wraps and fries. They will be showing all major first-run movies and blockbusters restoring a destination point in the Mall made vacant by the closing of Regal Cinemas nationwide.“

