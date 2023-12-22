ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Fairport bakery, Amazing Grains is putting the last-minute holiday touches on baked goods for people to pick up to enjoy at home.

As the holiday nears, people tend to search for their Christmas Eve sweet fix and Amazing Grains has a menu filled with a variety of breads, cookies, cronuts, pies, croissants, and cinnamon rolls. But owner Brandon Wiggins tells News 8 that there’s so much more.

Brandon Wiggins, Owner of Amazing Grains said, “We just have fun. So, we’ve got our menu and then we’ve got our Brandon menu and you know everybody has kind of taken on that personality and I see that in different departments ‘oh this is our Brandon special of the day.'”

Amazing Grains out of Fairport is known for its Salty bread, this staple product brought in many until Covid hit.

Wiggins says parties are making a comeback since the pandemic. He told News 8 that just last week he received an order for 190 salty breads to a single apartment complex while his wholesales are up too. He has a busy business but he’s always eager to take on more even though his staff may not agree.