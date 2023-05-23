ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Aldi, the budget grocery store chain, is looking to build a new location along with a “quick service” restaurant in Irondequoit.

That would be on a three-acre parcel at 1733 East Ridge Road. The land is located in front of the apartments in the Skyview on the Ridge” complex.

The main grocery store is projected to be 21,000 square feet, and the restaurant portion would be 3,000 square feet.

The town of Irondequoit held a planning board meeting last night on the project and a zoning board hearing is scheduled to take place on June 5th.