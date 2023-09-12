LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) — Inside Herman Brothers in Lyons, New York, you can buy the kind of stuff to make your home run.

It’s an appliance, mattress, furniture and TV store, but it didn’t begn that way in 1945.

“My father and uncle started this business as a service company only,” Gene Herman said.

The company grew and Gene Herman grew with it.

“I started by moving boxes, unloading trucks, loading trucks,” Herman said.

Though he had thought about becoming a lawyer, Herman stuck with the family business.

“If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work, right?” Herman said. “I guess it worked!”

Even with big box stores and online shopping, Herman kept the lights on.

“I’m guess I’m a bit lucky, I’ll call it luck,” Herman said.

Or he could call it loyalty.

“I’ve had employees work for me or my family for 30, 35, 40 years so you don’t get that today,” Herman said.

He received loyalty from behind the counter and in front of it.

“People tell me my grandfather bought off you, my father bought off you,” Herman said.

That’s because Herman offers something you can’t turn on or sit in.

It’s the very thing his dad and uncle offered at the start: service.

“Let’s say a compressor goes on your fridge. That can take 2-3 weeks to fix. With Lowe’s nothing happens, with us, we bring them out a fridge to use, no charge, a loaner,” Herman said.

The loyalty is what allowed Herman Brothers to stay open when so many other smaller shops folded.

But in just a few weeks Herman will make the store’s last sale.

His daughters didn’t want the job and at 70 years old Herman doesn’t have the stamina to keep at it.

“Brings a tear to your eye because these people depended on me,” Herman said.

Those behind the counter and those in front of it.

Yes, in the world of appliances, it’s hard to pull the plug, but for nearly 80 years Herman, along with his staff, his uncle and his dad, sold the stuff that made homes run and cared enough to keep the homes running.

“If I had to do it all over again, I would, no big deal,” Herman said.