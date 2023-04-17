ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As stores like Hegedorn’s are set to close, and others have opened, like Whole Foods, it leaves Rochesterians wondering about other grocery options.

One, the Abundance Food Co-op, traces its roots back to 1998 when they were known as the “Genesee Co-op” on Monroe Avenue. They have now been at 571 South Ave in Rochester since 2017. They are open every day of the week from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

It’s a grocery store that is owned by community shareholders — technically making them a consumer co-op — but anyone can shop there.

For $100, anyone who lives nearby can become a shareholder, and can be part of running the business of they choose, as well as receive benefits and discounts.

The co-op itself is in a large area without another food supply nearby; the store says that if Abduance Co-op was not there, the area would be considered a “food desert” by the USDA.

Inside, it feels more like a grocery store than a farmer’s market, with a comfortable temperature, a wide selection of fresh produce, bulk items, home goods, local and regional beer, and more.

“We really focus in on supporting local producers, and local vendors through the sale of local products, working with local distributors,” said Brandon Kane, the general manager of the store. “About 20% of our sales are attributable to local producers… that’s (over) a 150-mile radius from Rochester.”

“For me, it meant as a farmer that I could make a decent living,” said Elizabeth Henderson. She sold produce to the co-op for decades, and is still a shareholder. “On a small farm, it’s a way of keeping a small organic farm in business, and providing the highest quality of vegetables that you can get anywhere.”

