ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday, a prepared meal service is coming to the City of Rochester: Buffalo-based 95nutrition.

This new location on 1250 University Avenue will be their fourth in the Rochester area, with previous locations in Henrietta, Greece, and Victor.

They serve prepared meals, shakes, and supplements, and their mission is to help people with weight loss through portion control.

“Especially for women out there, the industry is very hard on us, telling us to cut things out of our diet, telling us you can and cannot eat these foods,” said the owner of 95Nutrition, Lindsey Cruz. “And I thought ‘The easiest way to lose weight is just to eat less.'”

They will be open seven days a week.

Friday 95Nutrition is hosting a grand opening event at the University Avenue location. In celebration of their first “Fit Friday,” they are offering:

20% off Healthy Prepared Meals

FREE gift for the first 10 customers

Spend $75, and receive a FREE shaker cup

Spend $100, and receive a FREE $10 gift card

10% off ALL supplements

FREE dessert + supplement samples

95Nutrition’s half of the building at 1250 University Avenue has been unoccupied since 2017. Its last tenant, according to the real estate company that’s handling the property, was AT&T Wireless.