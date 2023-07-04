ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new restaurant is opening in Rochester called 809 Bar & Restaurant.

The Spanish cuisine place is in the old Tony D’s location in Corn Hill Landing on Exchange Boulevard. The restaurant is named after the area of the Dominic Republic.

This is the third 809 joint across Rochester. The others are on Lyell Avenue and on West Ridge Road. Each has a different take on Spanish food.

At this newest location, they serve tacos, steaks, and even pizza. They told us today they’re happy to join this community.

Felipe Melo, Manager, Co-owner, 809 Bar & Restaurant

“We feel good, really good, because it’s something different,” manager and co-owner Felipe Melo said. “Sometimes you never think you’re going to make it, but we thank God for giving us the opportunity to work hard and with the support of the community, we made it happen.”

They’re still in their soft opening phase. In the future, they plan to open every day except Monday.