ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local businesses are gearing up to ring in the new year. Preparations, for many, are in full swing. However, the expectations for some business owners has changed since the pandemic.

As some explain, it’s not always the most profitable night of the year.

“It’s not what everybody thinks, it’s not like the biggest night of the year. You don’t know exactly what to expect,” said Jeff Limuti, owner of Exchange Sports Bar.

Comparing New Years’ celebrations pre-pandemic to now, Limuti says turnout isn’t quite what it used to be.

“I wouldn’t say we’re back to where we were before COVID. I’d say we’re a long ways away from there, especially in the city. There’s a lot going on in the city right now,” said Limuti.

As a bar and restaurant owner in both the city and suburbs, Limuti says that’s where he sees the biggest change in business.

Limuti owns several businesses in downtown Rochester, including The Exchange. He also owns Compane Trattoria in Fairport, and describes the crowd level between the two as ‘noticeable.’

He says that’s largely, in part, due to crime.

“The challenge of having city locations is people are going to the suburbs now than in the city. It seems as though people that live in the suburbs are less apt to come to the city now, so that’s really the biggest challenge. Those people who were really regulars, stay in the suburbs now,” said Limuti.

Limuti adds the mild weather this weekend will help with turnout, and adds he’s thankful for a continued sense of normalcy.

“It is wonderful seeing people that you didn’t see for a while,” said Limuti.