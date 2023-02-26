ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Li-Cycle, a lithium-ion battery recycler is holding an event Monday to announce news regarding its Rochester hub facility.

The event will feature speakers such as Li-Cycle’s co-founder and CEO Ajay Kochnar and other Li-Cycle team members. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Congressman Joseph Morelle are also expected to speak at the event.

In a statement, Li-Cycle says the Rochester hub — slated for a late 2023 date to start commissioning — is expected to be the first commercial hydrometallurgical battery resource recovery facility and the first source of recycled battery-grade lithium carbonate production in North America.

Senator Schumer spoke at the Li-Cycle Rochester hub back in September to talk about the environmental effects of the then-just passed Inflation Reduction Act.

The Inflation Reduction Act was enacted in early September. Apart from its green energy incentives for jobs and manufacturing, the legislation makes an $80 billion payment to the IRS to fight inflation.

As well as encouraging investment in domestic energy production and manufacturing, the act sets a goal of reducing carbon emissions by roughly 40% by 2030.

Li-Cycle, according to Schumer, is at the forefront of the senator’s effort to accelerate the state’s clean energy growth.