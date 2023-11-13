ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Li-Cycle is expected to release financial results for its third quarter amid a pause in the construction of its Rochester facility.

The earnings report will be released Monday afternoon and will include updates on ‘near-term plans and the project review process’, according to a previous news release from the company.

This comes amid a class action lawsuit that was filed against Li-Cycle, which alleged that the company made misleading and incorrect statements and left out facts about the operations.

The decision to halt construction of the Rochester hub, according to Li-Cycle, was due to financial reasons, citing the increased cost of construction.

