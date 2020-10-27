L3Harris to developing artificial intelligence systems for DOD

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — L3Harris Technologies will help the U.S. Department of Defense develop artificial intelligence and machine learning systems to help reduce the amount of time it takes to decipher usable intelligence from increasing amounts of data collected from space and airborne assets.

L3Harris will research, develop and demonstrate the interface using data science techniques under a new multimillion-dollar contract to support DOD applications.

L3Harris will perform the work in Rochester, N.Y., Melbourne, Fla., and Herndon, Va.