PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York Stock Exchange’s leading global “Internet of Things” company hosted a grand opening in Pittsford Tuesday.

KORE is opening up a new 65,000 square-foot operational headquarters in Pittsford. There they will work on developing solutions as well as skills in configuring devices, mobile device management, logistics, and tracking devices.

The KORE CEO says this will expand their business’s footprint – as well as create more jobs in the community.

“We have almost tripled the size of our facility here so it is an important move for us – an important location shift,” KORE President and CEO Romil Bahl said. “We’re already starting to get full back there so we’re already looking to expand in this building and it’s fantastic to be here. It’s great to be welcomed by the Town of Pittsford.”

He adds the big reason for being in Pittsford is the business KORE acquired being there for over 40 years and the local talent that the town provides.