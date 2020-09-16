Kodak stock surges Wednesday after internal review finds no wrongdoing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Eastman Kodak’s stock rose on Wednesday after a special committee to oversee an internal review of activity by the company’s CEO, found no wrongdoing.

Kodak’s stock rose more than 70% shortly after the market opened Wednesday, dropping slightly throughout the afternoon but still held a 35% gain as of 1 p.m.

“Kodak, and its officers, directors, and senior management did not violate the securities regulations or other relevant laws, engage in a breach of fiduciary duty, or violate any of Kodak’s internal policies and procedures,” a report of the investigation reads.

Kodak’s depressed stock price surged earlier this summer, a week before the company announced its plans to work with President Donald Trump’s administration in exchange for a $765 million loan.

Ultimately, the special committee was appointed to look into the recent activities surrounding the announcement of the potential loan.