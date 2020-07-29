Kodak stock soars after $765M federal loan announcement on pharmaceutical manufacturing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Eastman Kodak Company stock continues to spike one day after the announcement of a $765 million federal loan agreement to support the launch of Kodak Pharmaceuticals — a new arm of the company that poses to transform the business into an industry leader in prescription drug manufacturing.

“This is going to be one of the greatest second acts in American industrial history,” said Dr. Peter Navarro, Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy at the White House, at the Kodak Center Tuesday.

As of 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Kodak was trading at $34.35 per share, up from $2.18 Monday morning. At 10:35 a.m. the stock price soared to $53.37 per share.

“We’re a chemical company first, we’re going back to our core,” Kodak CEO Jim Continenza said Tuesday. “We lost our way. Restructuring, trying to figure out what you want to do, tough challenge, right? We made a change in leadership about a year-and-a-half ago. We focus on three things again: print, film and chemical, that’s what we do, it’s in our DNA, so asking you to breathe every day is easy.”

This project is the first use of new authority delegated by President Donald Trump’s recent executive order that enabled the United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and the United States Department of Defense (DOD) to collaborate on domestic response efforts to COVID-19 under the Defense Production Act.

Officials say this move will add 360 direct jobs for the company, plus an additional 1,200 indirectly, including some 300 here in Rochester where the company was founded by George Eastman in the 1880s.

According to officials, Kodak will produce ingredients for generic drugs, including the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine. Under the agreement, the loan must be repaid over 25 years.

Officials say Kodak Pharmaceuticals will produce pharmaceutical components that have been identified as essential, but have lapsed into chronic national shortage, as defined by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Although Americans consume approximately 40% of the world’s supply of bulk components used to produce generic pharmaceutics, only 10% of these materials are manufactured in the United States, according to the DFC.