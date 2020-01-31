Kodak reaches film supply deal with 5 major Hollywood studios

UNITED KINGDOM- OCTOBER 5: In this photo illustration products from the photographic company Kodak are displayed following the announcement on October 5, 2004, that the company are to cut 600 jobs from the UK and close the Nottinghamshire factory. The cut backs are part of a global restructuring plan that the US-based firm unveiled earlier this year. Kodak has been hit hard in the market of traditional camera film for the transition to the digital format. (Photo illustration by Chris Furlong/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Five major studios; Disney, NBCUniversal, Paramount, SONY, and Warner Bros. have agreed to terms with Kodak on a new film deal.

The entertainment companies committed to purchasing motion picture celluloid to guarantee its continued use in the movie industry for the foreseeable future, Kodak officials say.

“Kodak appreciates the studios’ efforts to support analog film, and to provide their filmmakers’ with the opportunity to choose their capture medium,” a Kodak spokesperson told News 8 Friday.

With this new agreement, film traditionalists can breath a sigh of relief as the film sales continue to face rising digital imaging technology.

“It is great to see distributors appreciate both film and Kodak,” said Scott Pukos, The Little Theatre Public Relations Coordinator. “It’s always neat to see that Kodak logo appear during the credits of a film we screen here.”