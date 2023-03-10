ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The remainder of the lawsuits against the Whole Foods Plaza in Brighton has been dismissed, the Town of Brighton announced Friday.

In a statement released from the Town of Brighton, they said a judge sided with the developers and the Town of Brighton, which dealt a setback to the Wegmans-backed plaintiffs that argued the project shouldn’t move forward.

Critics such as Brighton Grassroots say they plan to appeal as Brighton Town Supervisor Bill Moehle said that it’s time to move on.

Moehle said, in a statement, that all parties had their day in court, the project is nearing completion, and it will benefit the community.

“Wegmans has had a reputation for being a good corporate citizen of the Rochester community. It is time for them to demonstrate that is still the case,” Moehle said.

The developers say that the plaza is slated to be open in the spring.