JPMorgan Chase awards $180K to REDCO to support local small business

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — JPMorgan Chase has awarded Rochester Economic Development Corporation with $180,000 to expand capabilities of NexusI90 — a website to help local entrepreneurs start and grow small businesses and build wealth in the Rochester area.

“We are dedicated to bringing our partners together to bring state-of-the-art case management services to help small businesses get off the ground and thrive so they can provide jobs for our residents and grow our economy,” Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said in a statement. “I would like to thank JP Morgan Chase for their financial commitment and Empire State Development for underwriting this program through the Rochester Revitalization Fund.”

“Our small business community is facing unique challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and we want to make sure people are receiving the help needed to address specific issues,” Senior Associate of East Region Philanthropy, JPMorgan Chase Grace Philipp said in a statement. “This new digital management system will provide critical insight into how we can best come together to support our business community.”

This new investment will support the creation of a secure, private gateway and information platform on the website for entrepreneurs to provide information to help business-assistance coaches track their progress and offer support services tailored to their specific needs.