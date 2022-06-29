NORWALK, CT. (WROC) — Officials from Xerox Holdings Corporation announced Wednesday that vice chairman and CEO John Visentin, passed away on Tuesday due to complications of an illness.

Xerox officials said they are saddened by Visentin’s passing and extend their condolences to Visentin’s wife, children, and family.

John Visentin joined Xerox in May 2018 and was described as “a visionary leader who navigated the company through unprecedented times and challenges.”

“Since joining the company in May 2018, John drove Xerox forward, said James Nelson, the Chairman of Xerox’s Board of Directors. “As a champion for innovation, he embraced and enhanced Xerox’s legacy as a print and services provider and embarked on a transformative journey that broadened the company’s expertise and offerings to digital and IT services, financial services and disruptive technologies.

Steve Bandrowczak, the president and Chief Operations Officer of Xerox, announced he will serve as the Interim CEO.

“We are all greatly saddened by this tragic news and are keeping his family at the forefront of our thoughts in this difficult time,” said Bandrowczak. “John’s vision was clear, and the Xerox team will continue fulfilling it — not only to deliver on our commitments to our shareholders, customers, and partners — but also to pursue John’s legacy.”