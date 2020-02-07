Its Wuhan plants shut, Honda reports quarterly profit drop

Live Now
RCSD Superintendent Terry Dade gives update on budget crisis
1  of  221
Closings
ABC Head Start Agape Black Belt Center Albion Central Alfred State College Allendale Columbia Annie's Ark Aquinas Institute ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location Archangel School Avon Central Bermar Park DH Rochester Bishop Kearney Bloomfield Brighton Library Brighton Schools Brockport Central Browncroft Discovery Preschool Byron-Bergen Calvary Chapel Academy Canandaigua Canandaigua Day Hab Canandaigua Montessori CDS Monarch Charles Finney School Chili Public LIbrary Churchville-Chili Churchville-Chili Central School District Clyde-Savannah Cobblestone Arts Ctr. Colgate Divinity School Community Child Care Cornerstone Christian Acdmy. Creative Beginnings Child Care Dalton-Nunda Dansville Central Daystar Kids DDAWNY Family Committee Destiny School Dundee Central E. Palmyra Christian School East Henrietta DH Rochester East Irondequoit East Rochester Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastman Comm. Music School Eugenio Maria De Hostos Chrtr Exploration Elementary Charter School Fairport Central Fairport Public Library Faith Church- Brighton Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes Tech. & Career Finger Lakes WIC Fit by Five (Penfield) Fitzsimmons Dance Factory FLCC FLDDSO Cornerstone IEF FLDDSO Wayne Co.DH(Newark) Friendship Children's Ctr. Gananda Central Gates Chili Central Gateway Nursery School of Fairport Generations C. C. (Irond.) Generations C. C.(Stenson St.) Generations C.C.(St. John's) Generations C.C.(St. Mike's) Genesee Comm. Charter Geneseo Central Geneva City Schools GiGi's Playhouse Rochester Greece Assembly of God Greece Central Greece Christian Greece Montessori Gymnastics Training Ctr. Harley School Henrietta Public Library Henrietta Senior Center Hillel School Hillside Halpern Day Treatment Hilltop Industries Hilton Central Hochstein-Rochester Holley Central Holy Cross School Honeoye Central Honeoye Falls-Lima Hope Christian Preschool Hope Hall Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Ibero-American Action League Jewish Community Center Kendall Central Keuka College Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Kreative Kids Zone Childcare Center Lima Christian Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Livonia Central Lollypop Farm LVCO OFA SNP Lyndonville Central Lyons Central School District Marcus Whitman Marion Central Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. MCNS Preschool McQuaid Jesuit Meals-on-Wheels Wayne County Medina Central Mendon Child Care Center Metro Park DH Rochester Midlakes Education Ctr. Monroe BOCES #1 Monroe BOCES #2 Monroe Community Coll. Montessori School-Roch. Mosaic Health Lyons Mount Morris Naples Central Nazareth Elementary School New Life Ministries Newark Education Ctr. Newark Schools Newman Riga Library Norman Howard North Rose-Wolcott Northern Star Occupational Health Northside Christian Academy Northstar Christian Northstar Christian Daycare OASIS Ontario Co. Office for the Aging Ontario County Justice Coalition Orleans Co. Christian OSHER at RIT Palmyra-Macedon Parma Public Library Pearce Church Penfield Penfield Public Library Penfield United Methodist Preschl Penfield Village Nursery School Penn Yan School District Phelps-Clifton Springs Pinnacle Lutheran School Pittsford Central R Community Bikes R.M.S.C. Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Red Jacket Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roberts Wesleyan Coll. Roch. Academy Charter School Roch. ChildFirst Network Roch. Hearing & Speech Ctr. Roch. School for the Deaf Rochester City & Charter Rochester E.O.C. Rochester Koinonia Reunion Rochester Public Library Romulus Central Roosevelt Children's Ctr. Rush Nursery School Rush-Henrietta Central School District Saint Kateri School School of the Holy Childhood Seneca Falls Seneca Falls Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. ShiftDiff LLC Sodus Central Sodus Offices Spencerport Central Spiritus Christi Church St. Agnes Sch. Avon St. Ambrose Academy St. John Bosco St. John Neumann School St. John of Roch. St. John's Lutheran-Farmington St. Lawrence School St. Martin de Porres Parish St. Mary's School(Canandaigua) St. Patrick's Preschool-Victor St. Pius X School St. Rita's School St. Thomas' Episcopal Church St. Vincent de Paul Society Susan B.Anthony House Temple B'rith Kodesh Temple Beth El The Blessing Room Food Pantry Trinity Lamb Preschool Trinity Montessori Twelve Corners Presbyterian Church-Brighton Urban Choice Charter School Veterans Outreach Center Victor Central Victor Farmington Library Villa of Hope School Vincent's Treasure Trove W-FL PTECH at Newark Waterloo Central Wayland-Cohocton Central Wayne Central Wayne Education Ctr. Wayne Tech & Career Ctr. Webster Central Webster Montessori & W/A Wells College West Irondequoit Central School District WFL-BVTOO Wheatland-Chili Williamson Central Y. W. C. P. Charter School Yates Office Aging-Transportation Yates-Meals on Wheels

Its Wuhan plants shut, Honda reports quarterly profit drop

Business

by: YURI KAGEYAMA, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this July 31, 2019, file photo, Honda cars are displayed at the automaker’s headquarters in Tokyo. Japanese automaker Honda reported Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 a nearly 31% dive in its October-December profit as strong demand for its motorcycles failed to make up for falling vehicles sales. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automaker Honda reported Friday a nearly 31% dive in its October-December profit as strong demand for its motorcycles failed to make up for falling vehicles sales.

Honda Motor Co. reported quarterly profit of 116.4 billion yen ($1.1 billion), down from 168 billion yen the same period the previous year.

Sales for the three months slipped 6% to 3.7 trillion yen ($34 billion).

Honda raised its full year profit forecast to 595 billion yen ($5.4 billion) from an earlier 575 billion yen ($5.2 billion), although the improved new forecast is still 15% below what it earned the previous fiscal year.

And Honda, the maker of the Accord compact, Odyssey minivan and Asimo robot, said the damage from the outbreak of a virus that began in central China is not reflected in its forecasts through March 2020.

Honda, like other Japanese automakers, has not resumed production at its factories in China since the Lunar New Year’s holidays, which began Jan. 24.

Tokyo-based Honda said its three auto-assembly plants in Wuhan, the city at the center of the outbreak, will remain closed through Feb. 13. Honda’s other plants in China will remain shuttered at least through Sunday, the company said.

Thirty Honda employees have returned to Japan on chartered planes from Wuhan arranged by the Japanese government, and none of them are sick with the virus, it said.

Company trips to the Wuhan area are canceled, and trips to China overall are being avoided unless absolutely necessary, said Honda, which also makes Super Cub scooters.

“We are not expecting that much of a negative effect if production can resume as we foresee now,” Executive Vice President Seiji Kuraishi told reporters.

He said parts supplies and other preparations to restart production were coming along fine so far.

“Of course, if this situation continues for a long time, that would be quite different,” Kuraishi said.

Other Japanese automakers have temporarily shut down production at their China plants.

Toyota Motor Corp., Japan’s top automaker, said Friday it was extending the production stoppage at its 12 auto plants in China by at least another week, through Feb. 16. Four of the production sites are vehicle-assembly plants.

Toyota reported healthy profits and sales earlier this week and raised its annual forecast, but the virus remains a risk to its China operations.

Nissan Motor Co. said earlier it was considering reopening most of its factories in China on Monday, but would wait until at least Feb. 14 for facilities in and around Wuhan. Nissan reports earnings next week.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss