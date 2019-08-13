Italian cookie donut craze makes a lot of dough

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Italian cookie donut craze is over after a short, but wildly successful run.
Ridge Donut Cafe owner Richard Marcello said they sold more than “1,000 dozen” of their unique collaboration with Rubino’s Italian Food Market.
The donut was only available from Thursday through Sunday. Some days had people lining up as early as 4 a.m. At other times there was almost an hour wait.
“Hundreds at a time, there were hundreds, they were lined up,” Marcello said. “I bet there were a lot of friends made that day — it was nice.”
The donut cost $2.25 and it tasted like almond with a little bit of vanilla, topped with chocolate frosting, chocolate sprinkles, a raspberry drizzle and a piece of an Italian cookie.