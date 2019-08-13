Italian cookie donut craze makes a lot of dough

Ridge Donut Cafe says this new treat tastes like almond with a little bit of vanilla, topped with chocolate frosting, chocolate sprinkles, a raspberry drizzle and a piece of an Italian cookie.(Ridge Donut Cafe Photo)

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Italian cookie donut craze is over after a short, but wildly successful run.

Ridge Donut Cafe owner Richard Marcello said they sold more than “1,000 dozen” of their unique collaboration with Rubino’s Italian Food Market.

Huge turnout for the taste of ridge rainbow layer donut at @RidgeDonutCafe this morning. As of right now they have sold 180 dozen of just this donut. The donut will be available for this weekend only so stop by and get yours! @News_8 pic.twitter.com/ux6moJBNfF — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) August 8, 2019

The donut was only available from Thursday through Sunday. Some days had people lining up as early as 4 a.m. At other times there was almost an hour wait.

“Hundreds at a time, there were hundreds, they were lined up,” Marcello said. “I bet there were a lot of friends made that day — it was nice.”

The donut cost $2.25 and it tasted like almond with a little bit of vanilla, topped with chocolate frosting, chocolate sprinkles, a raspberry drizzle and a piece of an Italian cookie.