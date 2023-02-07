HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — iSmash Rochester, a business where people can go to smash and destroy dishware, technology, and more, has opened an expanded location in Henrietta.

It’s a couple doors down from their previous spot in the Tops Plaza on Jefferson Road, and today was their first day open.

Steven Shortino opened iSmash in 2018, after a friend of his showed him a video of people smashing things, and offered it as a business model.

“I didn’t think too much about it, but after a few days it just kind of got to me, and I started thinking about it, and maybe that is a legit business idea and maybe I can start something like that in Rochester,” he said.

But soon after, he needed to grow. iSmash bought the space right next door, ad 6 months after that, moved to this current 6,500 sq. ft. space.

This was mostly made to make more room for smashing:

“There are some different sized rooms to accommodate different groups, we have a large party size room that can hold 15 people, then he have a small smash room that can hold up to 4 each,” Shortino said.

In this new space, iSmash also added ax throwing a dark room with black light paint. They also have daily specials and can accommodate group reservations and walk-ins.

Shortino says that pandemic induced shutdowns gave them more business, but added that it goes beyond that:

“This is something new, something different, something exciting,” he said.

Their smashing success goes beyond this one location. Shortino says that they are looking to franchise, and expect to have 20 different locations across the country. They are also coming up on their busiest day of the year: Valentines Day. Shortino says to book now if you’re interested.