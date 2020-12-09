Irondequoit offers grants to small businesses impacted by COVID-19 orange zone designation

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) – The Town of Irondequoit is offering financial relief to small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

“With the recent spike in COVID-19 infections in our community, many businesses have been forced to once again shut their doors or limit their operations. Given what these businesses have already been asked to endure, the Town of Irondequoit is taking quick action to provide financial assistance during this critical time,” Irondequoit Supervisor Dave Seeley said in a statement. “This program targets those businesses who have recently been impacted by the State’s Cluster zone initiative, particularly our restaurants, nail & hair salons, and fitness centers located in the Orange Zone.”

In order to be considered eligible for this grant assistance, businesses must be:

Located in an orange or red zone on or after November 25, and forced to suspend or modify business applications due to State Executive Orders regarding the cluster zone initiative

Independently and locally owned/operated (no chains w/ 10+ locations)

A stand-alone retail or service operation (not classified as home-based business)

Compliant with all town and state regulations

Up to date on all applicable local, state and federal taxes

Experiencing revenue loss resulting from orange or red zone restrictions

The program is currently limited to businesses in the existing orange zone cluster. Should that zone be expanded to cover more of Irondequoit, eligibility will be expanded as well.

