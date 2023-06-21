ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a press event on Wednesday, Rochester plastic optics company GS Plastics announced its partnership with G&H Photonics, an international photonics company.

John Andzulis, Chief Operating Officer of G&H Photonics, shared why they are excited to partner with the Rochester company. “This site is really a great complement to our portfolio of technologies,” Andzulis said. He added that “the heritage and pedigree of optics and photonics in the Rochester area is a great contributor to our ability to succeed in the future.”

Rochester’s optics-focused college programs at the University of Rochester, Rochester Institute of Technology, and Monroe Community College contribute to the highly skilled workforce in the area.

Additionally, G&H Plastics boasts that Rochester has the most robust, sophisticated, and integrated optics, photonics, and imaging (OPI) supply chain in the nation.