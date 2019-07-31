Intercontinental Group doing away with mini toiletries

DENHAM, England (WSYR) — One of the world’s biggest hotel chains is bidding goodbye to travel-size toiletries in its rooms.

The decision affects Intercontinental Group, which owns Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza, and Kimpton Hotels.

The company says it will get rid of miniature-size plastic bottles of shampoo, conditioner and bath gel. Instead, they will be replaced with bulk-size toiletries in rooms by 2021.

The goal is to cut down on the company’s plastic waste footprint.

Intercontinental says it uses about 200 million travel-size toiletries a year in it 5,600 hotels and officials say the switch will lead to a significant reduction in plastic waste.