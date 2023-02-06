PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — In August, Rising Storm Brewing Company, which is based in Livonia, said they had bought the Daisy Flour Mill. The building is located in Penfield on Blossom Road, nestled next to Ellison Park.

They plan to make it a brewhouse, tap room, and full-service restaurant. It will be called Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, and the owners hope to open by the end of April.

Six months later, News 8 got an inside look at the historic location, as it turns 175 years old this year. Co-founder of Rising Storm, Bill Blake, said what many likely think: “It’s one of the most iconic spaces in Rochester.”

The Daisy Flour Mill has perhaps been more top of mind, the pine trees blocking its view are cleared. But most of the work in this historic space is going on inside.

Blake says they are working on two main areas first. The taproom, which will replace the old seating area, and will have a new bar.

“New electric is going in, new lighting, floors are going to be replaced in the next few weeks or so, and paint on the walls start in the next two weeks or so.”

And the brewhouse, which is going in the old ballroom.

“We got new concrete floors in, new floor drains, we added a 400 sq ft cooler on the back of that space, so at this point, it’s really waiting on the new equipment to arrive,” he said.

The dual kitchen will be getting some TLC — which includes a multi-rack pizza oven — and some upgrades, too.

Before their opening, Blake says the brewing machine should be up and running. Not only will this help support the beer that will be going in the taproom, but it will increase their distribution capacity.

“(We’re) keeping the building alive, keeping the history of it alive, a great place for people to come to visit and try our beer,” Blake said. And in regards to the community programming at teh Livonia location:

“We do a lot of family fun days, we do an easter egg hunt in the spring, and we plan to continue all that stuff at this location,” he said.

To get people familiar with the location Rising Storm is doing can sales of their brew every first and third Saturday of the month.

