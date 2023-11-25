ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Shoppers are often looking for deals on the latest tech during Black Friday. Others, they’re looking for deals on the classics.

Friday was Record Store Day. The main Record Store Day happens in April.

Alayna Alderman with Record Archive in Rochester says Black Friday is like a baby version of the holiday.

It started as a way to give independent stores exclusives to set them apart from the bigger stores.

Included this year, a red and yellow splattered pressing of local legendary band Joywave’s first EP, only at Record Archive.

We also went to Hi-fi lounge on Monroe Avenue in Brighton. Owner Mark Kaidy says this day stirs up a lot of emotion.

“For a record store owner when you go to sleep and dream about the perfect day,” Kaidy said. “It kind of looks a lot like record store day. So, I’m really happy to do it.”

Record Store Day has been around for about 15 years.