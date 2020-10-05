Hyatt Regency Rochester to close for the rest of the year, downtown hotel aims to reopen in 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Downtown hotel, the Hyatt Regency Rochester, will close for the year with plans to reopen in early 2021, Rochester City Council said in a briefing Monday.

“Because of what is happening, today the Hyatt is announcing it is closing and it probably won’t start operating until 2021,” Councilmember Malik Evans said.

Officials with MC Management, which operates the Hyatt as well as other local hotels and properties, confirmed the seasonal closure, and said it went into effect beginning Monday.

“Hyatt Regency Rochester hotel chiefly operates in conjunction with large city-wide conventions, conferences, galas, grand weddings and sizable social events which are planned many months in advance,” said Hyatt Regency General manager Jason Fulton in a press release. “With government mandated restrictions prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 guests, most events for 2020 into early 2021 have been forced to cancel or reschedule. With winter months traditionally being less active, the impact is being felt even more so at this time of year.”

Officials say other factors that contributed to the temporary pause are “companies’ widespread restrictions on travel, the challenges the airline industry is facing, mandatory quarantines imposed for travel between states and the continued apprehension for many to travel or gather.”

“Though guest room accommodations, event service, and dining outlets will be on pause until early 2021, the sales team will continue to book future events and work with existing clients on planning their currently booked events,” officials said in a press release. “The team is excited to add back Main Street Gallery to the list of versatile event spaces at the hotel, geared toward weddings, social gatherings, and corporate events of up to 100 guests.”

In 2018 the Hyatt completed an $18.5 million renovation, which saw upgraded guest rooms, conference and event space, and more, as well as new retail businesses at the lobby level and fourth floor Center City Terrace and Lounge. The exercise space and hotel’s technology capacities were also upgraded.

“We have a very tight financial situation,” Evans said. “I think we’re going to look at how we can squeeze every dollar. The needs aren’t getting any less, but the dollars that are there are. I think the one hope that we have is that the federal government can get off their cans and pass a phase three coronavirus relief package with aid to municipalities.”

Evans said without aid, the city could be facing a budget gap of up to $59 million.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.