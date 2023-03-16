HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — A local business is being recognized as the 2023 Small Business Persons of the Year for the state of New York.

When Josh Schmieder was doing yard work and lawn mowing to save up for a truck in high school, he says he never would have imagined it would turn into an award-winning business.

Throughout college, Schmieder decided to further his work and continue doing what he loves. That, in combination with an introduction to horticulture course right of high school, helped him realize the potential of his passion.

After finishing that course, Schmieder interviewed with what would become his competitor. They told him since he was under 18, he wasn’t able to run the power equipment.

“At that point, since I was 16 years old, I had a truck mower, I had two or three people working for me,” Schmieder said. “I can’t run power equipment? That’s insulting. So, I said forget this. This is what I want to do. I want to be better than them some day. I wanted to make that my career.”

As he was following up school for horticulture and business, Schmieder’s team of people, now known as Josh Landscape Company, began to increase, as his crews were starting to graduate from college as well.

“Long story short, we have gone from a crew of a me and a few guys to a team of 160 people,” Schmieder said. “We have landscape architects, landscape designers, project managers that oversee our project.”

Other members of the team and services JOSH Landscape Co. provides is dedicated craftsmen, patio hardscape installers, and planting horticulturalists.

“We maintain and install some of the most beautiful landscapes around Rochester,” Schmieder said. “Our slogan is ‘Make coming home a vacation.'”

All of this teamwork, according to Schmeider, is what attributed to being awarded New York’s 2023 State Small Business Persons of the Year. These were announced by U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman on Tuesday.

“In the beginning, I didn’t realize what the award was when they first approached about entering for it,” Schmeider said. “I thought it was a small local award that would be kind of cool. Then when I realized that we’re being featured in the Rochester Business Journal and being flown down to DC to accept the award, it kind of caught me off guard.”

Schmeider wants to recognize that this award would not have been possible without his team.

“We’ve built a team of people that love the industry and love creating and maintaining the best properties around Rochester,” Schmeider said. “Our team is really what has made our success. I’d love to just give that credit to my team and the people that have surrounded myself with that have done the hard work.”

JOSH Landscape Co. will head down to D.C. to accept the award at the end of April.