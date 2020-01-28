Hollister clothing store at Marketplace closes up shop

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Hollister, a clothing company based in Ohio, has closed its Marketplace Mall store.

Officials from Wilmorite, owners of Marketplace Mall, confirmed the store’s closure early Tuesday morning.

Officials say the Eastview Mall Hollister store remains open.

Another Henrietta store, Bar Louie, also closed recently as the company filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy Monday.

Hollister is a nationwide clothing company which was founded in 2000 and is owner by Abercrombie and Fitch, and known for its southern California style and casual wear.

Wilmorite officials said in a text message: “Rochester is a small market. Some niche national retailers such as Hollister who cater to a narrow demographic are going to one store per market when their leases are up. This is not a reflection on the mall or store, but rather the current trend in retail industry. Our leasing team is focused on new retail and entertainment that will complement the new UofR facility moving in.”

The University of Rochester plans to build a $240 million orthopaedics campus at Marketplace Mall.

The UR Medicine Orthopaedics & Physical Performance Center would be the biggest offsite building project in UR history and will cover roughly 330,000 square feet.

The old Sears building will be a new ambulatory surgery center with new operating and procedure rooms.

A multi-story tower above the surgery center will be constructed, which will include therapy rooms, medicine facilities, athletic training rooms and more.

Officials of Wilmorite, owner of the Marketplace Mall and the medical center have signed an agreement under which URMC will purchase the vacant Sears building and surrounding mall property for the project.

Officials say the project will be paid for through philanthropy, university funds and borrowing. The plans are subject to review by the University of Rochester Board of Trustees, and would then require approval by the New York State Department of Health and Town of Henrietta to move forward.

The campus could be completed by 2023.