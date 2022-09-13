NAPLES, N.Y (WROC) — The Naples Historical Society has sold a piece of historical land on S. Main Street — with a building called “the tin shop”— to Hollerhorn Distilling. The land has a green space that has been named “Beth Flory Park.”

In May, Hollerhorn’s main building in Naples was mostly destroyed by a fire. Not long after, rebuilding and restoration efforts were underway.

In the old tin shop, the Historical Society says that Hollerhorn will “will allow the distillery to expand on all they had offered in their previous retail space,” and will also continue single batch bottling.

Karl and Melissa Neubauer, the owners of Spirit Run LLC/Hollerhorn Distilling said this move was about their commitment to the town of Naples.

“We have always loved the tin shop and have often envisioned fixing it up to make that corner of Main Street shine a little more,” both said in a statement. “We would like to reiterate our humble thanks for the incredible support of our entire community during the last four years, and especially in the months following the fire at Hollerhorn. Our hopes are high for Naples in the coming years, and our goal is to add to the vibrant and growing business district in the village moving forward.”

NAPLES, N.Y. (WROC) — An overnight fire tore through and severely damaged Hollerhorn Distillery in Naples Thursday.

According to authorities, emergency response teams arrived at the scene around 1 a.m. A total of 16 fire departments, from four different counties, were called on to save the local distillery.

“The first floor that was involved and extending to the second floor, the third-floor level, the part that protrudes over the highest part of the building, that was also involved,” said Ontario County Fire Coordinator Jeff Harloff. “When the fire service first got here it was mostly on the first floor and was some extension to the second level.”

Officials say the retail side of the business was completely destroyed, with much of its remnants burned. The distilling portion of the structure, however, was saved by firefighters.

No one was injured in the blaze. An investigation is underway to determine what caused the fire.

News 8 crew members on scene say the owners of the distillery plan on a rebuild in the near future.

“This is one of the businesses that has been thriving,” Harloff said. “They are four-five years old, they employ 10 people and it brings people to the Naples area and to Ontario County and they’ve survived COVID. They’ve been through thick and thin, and they continue to survive. This is going to be a setback but they’re in it for a long haul.”

Hollerhorn Distillery was started by Karl and Melissa Neubauer prior to the pandemic. The building is located at 8443 Spirit Run in Naples.

The owners of Hollerhorn Distillery announced they have set a re-opening date after a fire destroyed a section of their business in May.

Karl Neubauer, owner and head distiller of the distillery, recalled being in a state of panic that night after he was informed by law enforcement about his business catching fire.

“We were four years open to the public, so building on the business, improving and working on an outdoor event space,” Neubauer said. “Putting all this time into events and planning into the year, then literally in 24 hours that’s totally gone.”

Neubauer said that, although the restaurant and approximately 50 barrels were a total loss, the distilling side of the building was saved thanks to a firewall that was built.

He hopes to be distilling again soon, but on a special date.

“We are hoping for a symbolic May 12th opening. It would be the year anniversary of the fire and we feel like that’s a good mark,” Neubauer said. “In one capacity or another, we might not be fully online at that point. If we can do it before that, great, but it’s a long road.”

The property’s history, according to the society:

According to an 1874 map, (one of the earliest maps in the historical society’s archives), 101 South Main was owned by H. H. Watrous with a building listed as a hardware store. (The Watrous family lived in the house that formerly was the Orange Inn). Through the years, the property has served as the E. Wells & Company Hardware Store, Edgar Haynes & Company (Grocery) store, and an appliance store owned by Amos Ippolito (who also owned the 5 & 10 cent store on Main Street). The building was ravaged by fire in the 1970’s, torn down, and the space turned into a park.

The small “tin shop” building can be found on Naples Sanborn Fire Maps in 1886, listed as a wooden two-story frame building, however the building is believed to have been built before then. At some point the second story was removed. The building once served as an annex for Haynes Grocery. Dr. Paul Neidert purchased the property in 1979 and used the building as his Chiropractic Office. After closing his practice, the building has housed various businesses. In the 1990’s Greta and David Love offered massage therapy in the building (Finger Lakes Massage, later named Finger Lakes Natural Health). The Naples Historical Society purchased the property from Dr. Neidert in 2012 and since then, it has served as a storage facility for some of the society’s collections.