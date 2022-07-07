NAPLES, N.Y. (WROC) — The owners of Hollerhorn Distillery announced they have set a re-opening date after a fire destroyed a section of their business in May.

Karl Neubauer, the owner and head distiller of the distillery, recalled being in a state of panic that night after he was informed by law enforcement about his business catching fire.

“We were four years open to the public, so building on the business, improving and working on an outdoor event space,” Neubauer said. “Putting all this time into events and planning into the year, then literally in 24 hours that’s totally gone.”

Neubauer said that, although the restaurant and approximately 50 barrels were a total loss, the distilling side of the building was saved thanks to a firewall that was built. He hopes to be distilling again soon, but on a special date.

“We are hoping for a symbolic May 12th opening. It would be the year anniversary of the fire and we feel like that’s a good mark,” Neubauer said. “In one capacity or another, we might not be fully online at that point. If we can do it before that, great, but it’s a long road.”

Neubauer also added that he is overwhelmed by all the support he received from the community.