ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hobby Lobby will be opening a new store on West Ridge Road in Greece on Monday, according to the Town of Greece.

The town will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony that day to celebrate the opening. The ceremony will take place at 8:45 a.m.

This will be the fourth Hobby Lobby location in the Greater Rochester Area — the other three are located on Jefferson Avenue, Cobblestone Court Drive in Victor, and Holt Road in Webster.

The store will be located in the building formerly occupied by Ashley Home Furniture.