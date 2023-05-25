ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Hickey Freeman brand clothes will no longer be made in Rochester starting in June due to luxury men’s apparel owning the Hickey Freeman assets.

The license has been signed with another company and the product will be made in Mexico at a much cheaper price.

Executive Vice President John Martynec shares his bittersweet feelings about opening up at a new location all while going through changes.

“It’s kind of short-lived because our name changes in one week’s time so after this we will be known as Rochester tailored clothing,” says Martynec.

He says everything else is going to remain in Rochester from the storefront to the products.

One shopper from Pittsford says he’s happy that the store is keeping business in the area but heartbroken to see the name change.

“It’s nice to know that your clothes are made in the town where you live, the quality is excellent, and the styles are timeless,” Dave Devito.

Before selling the new Rochester Tailored Clothing goods the new store will be open through Sunday with a blowout sale of Hickey Freeman goods.

The hours of operation for this weekend’s sale are Thursday & Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m, Saturday, 10 a..m – 5 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.