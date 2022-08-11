WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One Solider At A Time is kicking off its fourth annual ‘Heroes and Hidden Heroes’ charity event on Sunday.

The event looks to support 2,600 veterans across our community while giving them a day to relax and enjoy one another’s company.

“This is an event really just to honor and recognize our veterans, our first responders, just letting them know how valuable they are. They’re just as valuable here, as they were overseas,” said Lauren Coe, the Founder and Executive Director of One Soldier At A Time.

Coe said the event runs from 2 to 8 p.m. at Webster Fireman’s Field and will include a lot of food, drinks, and music.

“We have three fabulous bands and we’re going to do The National Anthem, presentation of the flags, we have Taps, there won’t be a dry eye in the place,” Coe said. “It’s just going to be an awesome event. We have at least 37 raffle prizes and a 65-inch color TV.”

The money from the event goes towards providing thousands of veterans with “hygiene packages of hope.”

“It’s anything to really stay nice, fresh, and clean from the crown of their heads to the soles of their feet,” Coe said. “We even provide socks, shirts, ties, things like that, so when they go on a job interview, go to work, visit with their families… sadly, unfortunately, sometimes we do provide suits, and these suits are actually for veterans that have passed away.”

With the suicide rate of veterans at 22 people a day, Coe said she wants veterans to know just how much they matter, whether they are serving overseas or back at home.

“They knew what their purpose was overseas, but remembering what their purposes are here, sometimes they forget and they don’t feel like they have worth or value,” Coe said. “I believe every veteran needs to know, and every person that struggles with PTSD needs to know how valuable and important they are, that their purpose is just as great now as it was before.”

























There are a number of sponsors for the “Heroes and Hidden Heroes’ charity event, including Vital Signs, Palermo’s Market, Skip’s Meat Market, Wegmans, Fickle 93.3, and Walmart.

Coe said they are hoping to support 2,600 veterans this year, and any donation amount helps. Tickets are $30 at the door. They can also be purchased online by clicking here, or at Coach Sports Bar in Webster. Veterans attend the event for free.

Coe said they are also looking for volunteers with One Soldier At A Time who can help make cards, put gifts together, and host personal fundraisers for veterans.

One Soldier At A Time is a 501(c)(3) that is dedicated to helping families of soldiers while they are serving our country. For more information, please contact Lauren Coe, Executive Director of One Soldier At A Time, at (585) 764-4550.