HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — After years of back and forth, the T-Mobile Call Center in Henrietta has a timeframe for opening: early 2024. The center still plans to bring 1,000 jobs to the area, despite a slight downsize, according to the Town of Henrietta.

The update was confirmed by both T-Mobile and Henrietta to News 8. A Rochester job portal is open now, and the cell carrier says they will start leasing a temporary space with 100 employees in the spring.

The center — which T-Mobile calls a “customer experience center” — is sandwiched between East Henrietta Road and Clay Road, and has easy highway access. From the highway, it may appear that it will open sooner.

“The outside goes up quickly, the inside takes a lot longer, especially because there’s a lot of wiring, network, and IT gear, to get the call center up and operational,” said Stephen Schultz, the town supervisor of Henrietta.

The location was the first choice for the cell carrier. But the project that was announced in 2019 was delayed due to lawsuits filed to block the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint. They looked at a space in Rochester, but went back to the original location.

“I think they were looking for a site that they could get it, get started, no-nonsense, get built, and be operational,” Schultz said.

In addition to jobs, Schultz says that the new workers will make use of local businesses, and will increase the town’s tax base, lowering residents’ tax hit.