WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hegedorn’s Market, located on Ridge Road in Webster, is set to close its doors in June.

A representative for Hegedorn’s confirmed the news to News 8 on Sunday.

Originally a dairy farm in 1936 opened by his father, according to Hegedorn’s website, Bruce and Mary Hegedorn transformed the space into a 2,000 square foot market in 1953. By 1968, the store now stands at 45,000 square feet.

Declaring themselves “Hometown Proud,” Hegedorn’s has been involved in the community by selling tickets to high school productions or sponsoring sports teams.

