ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Whether you are weeks ahead of time or doing last-minute shopping, owner and operator Jennifer Posey says the Hedonist Artisan Chocolate shop is open every day.

And for the Easter holiday, the Hedonist Artisan staff prepare months ahead.

“We start preparing for Easter basically right after Valentine’s Day. We order all the parts before that even. Probably a couple of months before Valentine’s Day like our boxes and our bags, stickers, stuff like that,” says Posey.

Posey says her most popular items are the chocolate bunnies, the hand-painted farm eggs, and of course the Easter baskets. She shares how much she and her staff have prepared so far.

“This year we’ve prepared about 1,200 rabbits and probably around 1,200 cartons of eggs and we’re still preparing them so — today is Friday and Easter is on Sunday so we’ll still be making them,” she says.

You don’t have to step foot into her shop to taste her chocolate. The Hedonist shop has collaborated with several businesses in the area like Cheesy Eddies and Coffee Connection. In addition, Posey says they purchase the dairy for the chocolate locally from Pittsford dairy.

Hours of Operation are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday until 11 p.m.