Hart's Local Grocers set to close in Rochester

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - An independent grocery store in downtown Rochester is set to close later this month, the owners write in a Facebook post.

The closure announcement comes about five years after Hart's Local Grocers opened doors on Winthrop Street, next to The Little Theatre's cafe and rear cinemas.

The store offers a variety of healthy foods along with your typical grocery store foods, along with a small cafe and kitchen.

In a Facebook post, Hart's writes, "Through four years we attempted to manage our budgets within the market we established. Last year we made a progression of changes to streamline our operations and had our most profitable year yet. However, declining sales has left us unable to make ends meet. We have searched for a new owner-operator with no avail, and regret that Rochester’s downtown grocery store must close."

The store adds, "Thanks to all the neighbors who supported our business over the last five years. We’re proud to have served you and hope we made your life a little more convenient, perhaps brought a smile to your face, and we hope you enjoyed the greatest regional foods Rochester has to offer."

The last day for the store is expected to be March 24.

Full message from Hart's