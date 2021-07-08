Happy Earth Tea in South Wedge expands, to hold grand opening Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Happy Earth Tea announced the expansion and relocation of its tea shop.

The shop moved just one block from its previous location, to 696 South Avenue, still remaining in the South Wedge neighborhood of Rochester.

“Generous support from our loyal Rochester customers helped us survive the COVID pandemic and secure a new location which is significantly larger than our former space,” Owner Niraj Lama said in a statement.

Happy Earth Tea offers over 80 premium loose-leaf teas and herbal blends from around the world. Tea service will be available for people to experience expertly prepared teas and the opportunity to try traditional matcha, gong fu, and scratch made masala chai. The new location will feature more teas, tea ware and local products such as hand-crafted soaps, honey, jam, local art, and baked goods.

There will be a week-long grand opening celebration from July 10 through July 17 with special discounts, sampling, and giveaways. The schedule is as follows:

Saturday: Ribbon Cutting at 10 a.m.

Wednesday: Matcha Demo & Tasting at noon to 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Chai Demo & Tasting at noon to 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Cold Brew Demo & Tasting at noon to 12:30 p.m.

While a Rochester based small business, Happy Earth Tea was recognized as one of the 11 best tea houses in February 2017. This recognition put Rochester on the map as a destination for tea enthusiasts to experience some exceptional teas presented in traditional style. They also draw visitors from around the state and beyond.

Happy Earth Tea was established in 2011 by Niraj Lama and his wife Mary Boland. Niraj hails from Darjeeling, India – a region that produces some of world’s finest black teas.

