ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Downtown Rochester celebrated its grand opening on Monday.

The hotel, which is located in the Neighborhood of Play, will feature over 100 guestrooms and suites, including bunk beds for families and large groups.

In addition to a pool and fitness center, the hotel will also introduce Park Place — an outdoor meeting space — and Lila’s Lobby Bar — a dining area that serves cocktails and small plates.

The hotel is also in collaboration with the Strong National Museum of Play. Since the hotel is close to the museum, guests will be able to enjoy the exhibits and activities within close proximity of their hotel.

More information about the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Rochester Downtown can be found on the hotel’s website.