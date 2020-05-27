Live Now
Local hair salons and barbershops make changes as they gear up for phase two reopening

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’ve gone a while without a haircut, you are certainly not alone. But that could soon change, now that barbershops and hair salons can reopen under phase two.

As many owners are just waiting for when that date is, they’re already making changes as they look forward to welcoming clients back.

“I am excited to reopen, I am excited to see all of our wonderful clients. But I am also really nervous too. I am not nervous about Corona, but all the new changes into play,” said Antionette Teske, who owns Salon Eleganza in North Gates.

She’s already coming up with ways to implement physical distancing and other measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We do have face shields for everybody for also the stylist,” said Teske. 

A sanitizing station and coming to the salon alone are part of the new changes. Clients must also remain in their cars until they are called to come into the salon. Additionally, their temperature will be taken. 

“I got the infrared one, where you can stand two feet away from someone and it takes their complete body temperature. So if they have a temperature we’ll have to let them know they’re going to have to come back or reschedule,” said Teske. 

Monique Chatman owns the Groom Room Men’s Spa in Rochester. She too will have her staff wear masks and face shields plus sanitizing after every client.  Chatman says they’ll also be bringing a sanitation company to do a full sweep on a weekly basis. 

“The ladies that work here have families to go home to and children and also so do our clients we wanna make sure that everyone feels safe and secure while doing their self care,” said Chatman. “Appointments are one on one only and no one in the waiting area.” 

Both salons we spoke to have full bookings and are adjusting schedules to get everyone in as they gear up to reopen.

