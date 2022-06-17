ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Applications are now open for the 2022 Grow-NY Food & Agriculture competition.

This is the fourth year of the million-dollar start-up business competition. It attracts innovative start-ups from around the world and connects them to investors in food, beverage, and agriculture industries.

“We’re looking for early stage, high-growth potential startups that are working everywhere from the furthest upstream soil tech down to consumer packaged goods that you would go into a grocery store and pull off a shelf as a shopper,” Jenn Smith, the Program Director for Grow-NY, said.

Smith said last year, they had more than 300 applicants from 24 different states and 23 countries.

“We see everything come through the door of the Grow NY competition and our winners really represent that diversity,” Smith said. “There’s a really robust ag tech sector in Israel, in the UK and the Netherlands, and in Brazil. We get a lot of applications from all over the world.”

Finalists pitch their start-up ideas for the chance to take home up to $1 million. In total, the competition gives a total of $3 million to start-ups, while helping to connect them to new resources.

“Our year one winner was a meal subscription service for ‘ready to eat meals’ that are vacuum packed, and that you simply put into boiling water and you end up with risotto and shrimp and asparagus or some other healthy delicious meal,” Smith said.

“Our year two winner was an Israeli company that has pioneered technology that re-sexes unhatched chicken eggs so fewer male chicks are born, reducing the number of chicks that get called, and they use sound frequency to accomplish that,” Smith said.

Over the past few years, the Grow-NY competition has resulted in hundreds of new jobs in New York, while also making a positive impact in local communities.

“We select applications down to 20 finalists — those 20 finalists have indicated in their application that they can do something meaningful and real,” Smith said. “Either through job creation, or through bringing infrastructure and equipment into the region, or are doing something that will so profoundly impact the grower and producer in our region’s top or bottom line in such a way that really contributes to economic development.”







Smith said it’s also important that the start-ups involved represent the communities they serve, which is why they are pushing to draw more diverse leaders into the competition.

“We are especially looking for startups that have women founders, or founders from communities that have not been included, and I’m thinking here of black and brown founders,” Smith said.

Smith said some minority communities have traditionally been shut out of the innovation economy and this is something they are trying to change.

“We do that through our efforts of connecting and promoting the opportunity. We work with colleges and universities to make sure that we’re talking to tomorrow’s innovators, today,” Smith said. “It’s important to have the best ideas coming into the region and that means listening to a broader audience of people pitching those ideas.”

This year, Grow NY is more important than ever as the on-going COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted food insecurity and food inequality. Smith said this is something they hope the competition helps change through conversation and education.

“Coming out of the pandemic, and as we continue to see the climate crisis have an impact on the food supply in the United States, in the northeast, in New York State, we see an opportunity to make this the conversation at the Grow NY Summit, which is where the competition comes to life,” Smith said.

The deadline to submit an application for the Grow-NY is July 1 at 5 p.m. ET. Until then, they are hosting information sessions about the competition and applications every week.

Winners will be selected on Nov. 15-16.

You can learn more about the competition here.