Grocery stores keep up with coronavirus-related demands

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, grocery stores nationwide are staffing up.

Businesses around the world are closing their doors temporarily, but grocery stores are remaining open.

Stores like Wegmans and Dollar General are posting positions, hiring thousands of employees to keep up with the growing coronavirus-related demand.

This might raise questions on whether or not grocery store workers are feeling the strain of the crisis.

“All of the employees here have been good, they’ve picked up extra shifts, they’ve come in on their day off and worked longer shifts than what they were scheduled. They’ve all been really good and we’re really lucky to have people here that have helped us out,” said Kevin Moison, the Store Manager of Save-A-Lot in Elmira.

“It’s been a little hectic, but I get by,” said Save-A-Lot employee, Tara Hildreth.

Save-A-lot in Elmira is not currently hiring, however, Save-A-Lot employees are receiving an extra dollar an hour for every hour that they work.