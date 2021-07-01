Greenlight Networks reaches 10K homes in Greece, adding 5K more homes by end of 2021

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Greenlight Networks announced on Thursday that more than 10,000 Greece residents now have access to Greenlight’s fiber-to-the home high-speed Internet service.

Greenlight currently provides service to residents in Barnard North, Dorsey, Hampton/Latta, Janes/Kirk, Paddy Hill West, Ridgemont East, Ridgemont West and Stone Ridge neighborhoods.

Greenlight also announced that is starting construction to expand access to 5,000 additional households in parts of Greece by the end of this year. Construction is already underway in Holmes/Weiland North, Janes Kirk, Paddy Hill West and Barnard East.

Greenlight plans to start construction in Greece Barnard South, Greece Elm Ridge, and Greece Cabot/Hiett in the coming months. According to the company, once completed, 44% of Greece residents will have access to Greenlight’s high-speed Internet service.

As part of an agreement with the Town of Greece, Greenlight will run its high-speed Internet service to all 10 Greece town parks as its fiber-optic network is built out. High-speed Internet service is currently up and running in Badgerow, Adeline and Carter parks.

The company also support the Ridge Road Fire, North Greece Fire, and Barnard Fire Departments, as well as the Greece Town Hall with its fiber Internet service.

Greenlight says it currently has construction projects underway in Penfield, Gates, Fairport, Pittsford, and Chili and plan to reach 30,000 additional homes by the end of 2021.

In October of 2020, the company announced a new headquarters in Henrietta, a $46 million project — aiming to add 93 new jobs.