Greenlight Networks offer free upgrade to customers due to COVID-19 outbreak

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Greenlight Networks customers are getting a free upgrade from their internet service provider due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

An email to customers Tuesday morning said that all customers have temporarily upgraded all upload speeds at no additional cost.

The email said, in part:

“As you are aware, we are currently under a state of emergency due to the discovery of multiple cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Monroe County. As we continue to hear more about the presence of COVID-19 in Rochester and the surrounding areas, we share the concerns of its potential effect on employees, families and our community. More than ever, our customers need to stay connected.

“During this time, many of us will be required to spend significantly more time at home using the Internet to work and learn remotely. We’re taking steps to make sure our customers can stay in touch with work, school and the latest news.

“In order to help with this “new normal,” we have temporarily upgraded all our upload speeds at no additional cost to you. Your new upload speed will match your existing download speed and will provide your family all the bandwidth needed to work from home, learn from home and handle any additional online activities given the need for social distancing.”

Greenlight officials said that once normal business practices resume, the speeds will automatically revert to the respective original state.

Greenlight officials are also asking their customers to not visit the University Avenue store, and that if customers have questions, they can contact:

Email support@greenlightnetworks.com

Call us at 585-351-6600

Open a support ticket GreenlightNetworks.com/ticket

Chat with us at GreenlightNetworks.com

If customers need to return your Greenlight Equipment they can drop it in the drop box outside the office door at our 1255 University Avenue location.