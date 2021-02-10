WATCH LIVE: Greenlight Networks announces partnership with Rochester airport

Editor’s note: The announcement will be live streamed at 11 a.m. EST.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Greenlight Networks is holding a press conference on Wednesday at the Greater Rochester International Airport.

In a statement from the company, officials will announce a new partnership set to “benefit all those traveling through the Greater Rochester International Airport.”

Greenlight Networks President and CEO Mark Murphy, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Airport Director Andy Moore will be in attendance.

