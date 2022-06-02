ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from Greenlight Networks announced Thursday that Oak Hill Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm, has officially acquired a controlling interest in the locally-based internet service provider.

The transaction was announced in March, and with it now formally finalized, Oak Hill officials say the firm plans to invest up to $300 million to expand Greenlight’s footprint from nearly 90,000 homes currently to more than 800,000 homes in the next few years.

Company officials said with the expansion plans, the business will create hundreds of new jobs in the years to come.

Greenlight was founded in 2011 by CEO Mark Murphy and bought by former Buffalo Sabres owner and Paychex founder Tom Golisano in May 2018. In the March press release, Murphy credited Golisano and Tom Bonadio of Impact Capital to help expand the company into new regions and growing from 18 to 160 employees.

Greenlight invested $46 million for a new headquarters in Henrietta in 2020, creating nearly 100 jobs in the process. Greenlight currently offers its high-speed internet in 20 municipalities in Rochester, Buffalo, and Binghamton.

Greenlight was previously recognized by BroadbandNow’s 2020 Internet Service Provider Awards as the nation’s number one fastest internet provider as well as in New York and the number one fastest fiber provider nationwide.

Also in 2020, Greenlight and the City of Rochester signed a Master License Agreement that accelerates Greenlight expansion to residents in the Flower City.

The agreement outlines the fee structure and application process for Greenlight to obtain rights-of-way permits for its underground and aerial facilities within the city. With this agreement in place, Greenlight can now move forward with construction plans in more city neighborhoods.