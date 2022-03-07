ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fiber internet provider Greenlight Networks announced Monday an investment of up to $300 million, which the company says will accelerate expansion plans and add dozens of local jobs.

The investment comes from Oak Hill Capital, a New York-based middle-market private equity firm. Oak Hill gains a controlling interest in Greenlight through the funds. Greenlight says it will create 70 jobs by the end of 2022.

“Like Greenlight, Oak Hill understands that fiber Internet is the future and rapid expansion is necessary to meet the growing demand,” Greenlight Founder and Chief Executive Officer Mark Murphy said in a statement issued with the announcement. “This investment comes at an important time when the federal government has made broadband a national priority with enhanced broadband benefits and new capital available for broadband expansion in unserved and underserved areas.”

Greenlight says it currently reaches an estimated 80,000 homes. The investment, it says, will help it eventually grow to reach some 800,000 homes.