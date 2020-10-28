Greater Rochester Enterprise accepting applications for gardening program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Greater Rochester Enterprise is accepting applications for its newly expanded Economic Gardening program.

The program aims to accelerate business growth across the Rochester region. Close to 200 companies have participated and thanks to the program, more than 1,600 new jobs created.

“We know that small businesses are the backbone of our economy, accounting for 15% of the companies and 40% of the job growth,” GRE President and CEO Matt Hurlbutt said in a statement. “GRE’s Economic Gardening program connects participating business leaders with the resources they need to generate increased revenue, create new jobs, and thrive.”

Participating companies must be for-profit and privately held, headquartered and operating in the Greater Rochester region, with $1 million and $50 million in annual revenue, employ 10-99 employees, demonstrate growth in employment and/or revenue for at least two of the past five years, and provide products or services to markets outside of Rochester. Minority and women-owned business enterprises are encouraged to apply.

Qualified businesses are encouraged to apply online here.