CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s not all micron in Clay, the long-awaited sale of Great Northern Mall to development company Hart Lyman is now official.

Developer and managing partner Guy Hart says he has big plans in-store to turn the property around.

Hart says Great Northern was set up years ago in a way to make that transformation easier to do. The process was long but it’s been inspiring for them to have the opportunity to be participating with partner Conifer Realty based out of Rochester, who Hart says are experts at what they do.

“As we looked at our options on developing this real estate with a best in class partner we were pleased when we came to that conclusion,” said Hart.

The intention for the property is to turn it into a sort of village center site, which is something Conifer Realty has experience with.

“At our site what we have going for us is in the mid 1980’s when they developed that mall there was foresight that malls change, properties change. How do you enable co owners on a piece of real estate to be able to to function with their with their site, without having to worry about maybe an easement agreement that didn’t anticipate the trouble that could come much later? And our site benefit, you know beneficially to us is simpler in that regard,” said Hart.

Hart had a meeting today with his leasing team and said he hopes to see shovels in the ground next year.

“We know that we have good neighbors, so first it’s go take the plan we had for pre-ownership, work with Conifer and then take that time to put together a plan that’s going to be really visionary and transformative for Central New York and certainly for the Northern half of the county,” said Hart.